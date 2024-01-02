en English
Health

Veterans Appreciation Conference: A Beacon of Support for Area Veterans

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Veterans Appreciation Conference: A Beacon of Support for Area Veterans

The Veterans Appreciation Conference that took place on November 18 at Twin Lakes served as a pivotal platform for the support of local veterans, offering them invaluable information and resources. The Youth Challenge Academy cadets from Ft. Eisenhower, Georgia, set the stage with a ceremonial posting of the colors.

Legal Insight from Major August Murdock

Major August Murdock, a JAG officer, was the first to address the attendees, providing them with critical information on legal matters such as wills, probate, and trusts. His insights ensured that the veterans received comprehensive knowledge of their legal rights and obligations.

Understanding the PACT Act with Michael Carey

Michael Carey, a deputy chief from the Veterans Experience Office, explained the nuances of the PACT Act. He updated attendees on the latest developments in veterans’ care and benefits, leaving no stone unturned.

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention by Col. Dewey Smith

Col. Dewey Smith, a retired chaplain, addressed the pressing issue of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. He highlighted the unique challenges veterans face, shedding light on a critical aspect of their lives often overlooked.

Honoring the Missing and Captured Service Members

A moving POW/MIA presentation, orchestrated by Jane Dolittle, honored the service members who were missing or captured. This heartfelt tribute reminded everyone of the sacrifices made by those who serve.

Ensuring Emergency Preparedness

Emergency preparedness was a crucial part of the conference, with Saluda County Emergency Medical Service members ensuring that all eventualities were catered for. Furthermore, a state-level VSO provided assistance with on-site claim filings for veteran benefits.

Promoting Health and Wellness

Health and wellness were also major focal points of the conference. Piedmont Technical College Nursing Department students offered health screenings, while the First Aid Station maintained vigilant monitoring. In addition, children’s activities were provided by Restore Generation, including educational and entertaining elements like face painting and a Mock Trial drama emphasizing healthy eating.

Conference’s Aim and its Success

The conference’s organizer, Queenie Jones, emphasized the event’s purpose to address issues pertinent to veterans and their dependents in a comfortable environment. The success of the event and the community’s commitment to supporting veterans are evident, with plans for the next conference already in progress.

Health Military United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

