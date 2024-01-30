Veteran Singer-Composer Kabir Suman Hospitalized in Kolkata

Respected singer-composer Kabir Suman, 72, was hospitalized in Kolkata following a bout of respiratory distress and other symptoms. The prominent figure in the Indian music scene was admitted to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath, fever, and a sore throat.

Admission and Symptoms

Suman's hospitalization was reported on a Sunday night by Monisha Dasgupta, a close friend of the singer, via social media. Upon admission, Suman's oxygen level was measured at 90, significantly below the normal range, which necessitated immediate medical intervention. The artist was provided with an oxygen supply and medication to alleviate his symptoms.

COVID-19 Test Results

Despite Suman's ailment exhibiting symptoms synonymous with Covid-19, his test results for the virus returned negative. This was confirmed by Dr. Soumitra Ghosh, the head of the hospital's medicine department.

Suman's Legacy

Kabir Suman, a long-standing pillar of India's music realm, has contributed significantly to the industry's landscape. His journey saw him serving as a member of parliament in the 15th Lok Sabha, after being elected from the Jadavpur constituency in south Kolkata as a candidate of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress from 2009 to 2014. The news of his hospitalization has stirred concern among his followers, admirers, and the music industry at large.

In these trying times, fans and fellow musicians send their prayers and well-wishes for Suman's speedy recovery, hoping to see him back in good health soon.