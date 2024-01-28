Veteran Pilot Unveils Unique Calming Techniques for Nervous Flyers

Imagine stepping onto a plane, your heart pounding and palms sweating, as you prepare for takeoff. For many, this is a familiar scene, the anxiety of flight proving too much to bear. But what if there were tangible, effective methods to help manage such fears? Captain Ron Neilsen, a seasoned pilot with an impressive 40 years of experience, offers just that. In a recent interview with Today's investigative correspondent, Jeff Rossen, Neilsen shares unique, yet simple, techniques to help pacify nervous flyers.

Channeling Anxiety Through Muscle Tension

As the plane accelerates on the runway, the anxious passenger's heart tends to match pace. Neilsen's advice for such a moment? Tense all your muscles for about 30 seconds, then release them. This conscious act of tension and subsequent relief is said to trigger the release of chemicals such as cortisone and adrenaline. These naturally occurring substances within the human body can help to dampen the nerves, providing a sense of calm amidst the chaos of takeoff.

Engaging Motor Functions to Distract the Mind

Now, what about turbulence, that sudden jolt mid-flight that can send even the most seasoned flyers into a state of alarm? For this, Neilsen has an intriguing and unexpected method. He recommends writing one's name repeatedly with the non-dominant hand. This simple task engages the motor functions of the brain, effectively distracting it and providing a calming effect to the anxious flyer.

Flight Anxiety: Tested and Proven Techniques

Neilsen's methods might seem unconventional, but do they work? They do, according to The Today Show producer Jovanna Billington, who experiences flight anxiety herself. She put these tips to the test on a special turbulence simulator and found them to be effective. This revelation offers hope and alternative strategies to those who suffer from flight anxiety, extending beyond the common advice of taking deep breaths.