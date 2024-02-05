Vertex Reports Positive Phase 3 Trials of 'Vanza Triple' for Cystic Fibrosis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has announced optimistic results from its Phase 3 trials of a groundbreaking new cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment. The therapy, which involves a once-daily combination of vanzacaftor, tezacaftor, and deutivacaftor, is collectively known as the 'vanza triple.' The pivotal program comprised two randomized, double-blind, active-controlled 52-week trials (SKYLINE 102 and 103) for individuals aged 12 years and older with at least one F508del mutation or a mutation responsive to triple combination CFTR modulators (CFTRm). Additionally, a third 24-week single-arm open-label study (RIDGELINE 105) was conducted for children aged 6 to 11 years with similar mutations.

Comparable to TRIKAFTA

In the SKYLINE trials, the vanza triple met the primary endpoint of being non-inferior to TRIKAFTA, a combination of elexacaftor, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor, which is currently a standard CFTR modulator therapy. The assessment criterion was the improvement in lung function, as measured by percent predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (ppFEV1).

A New Strand in CF Treatment

Notably, the vanza triple proved superior in reducing sweat chloride (SwCl) levels, a key indicator of CFTR protein function. The RIDGELINE 105 study corroborated the safety profile of the vanza triple in children and demonstrated significant reductions in SwCl levels. Most children achieved normal CFTR function levels as a result of the treatment.

Anticipating Regulatory Approval

Vertex has expressed satisfaction with these results, underlining that the vanza triple sets a new standard for CFTR protein function. The company plans to submit regulatory filings for the therapy by mid-2024. Vertex will use a priority review voucher in the U.S. for an expedited review process. The complete data set from these studies will be presented at future medical meetings.