en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Pauses Diabetes Trial following Unrelated Patient Deaths

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Pauses Diabetes Trial following Unrelated Patient Deaths

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has suspended a clinical trial for its investigational type 1 diabetes treatment, VX-880, following two patient fatalities. The deaths, according to the company, are not associated with the therapy. An independent review is currently being conducted prior to the potential resumption of the study. The phase 1/2 trial involved 17 participants, out of which 14 who received VX-880 demonstrated favorable outcomes.

VX-880: A Novel Approach to Diabetes Treatment

Vertex’s VX-880 is an allogeneic stem cell-derived therapy with a distinctive goal: to fully differentiate pancreatic islet cell replacement. As a cutting-edge treatment for type 1 diabetes, it has shown promise in its early phase clinical trials. The therapy is administered to patients through portal vein infusions.

Positive Results from the Trial

The phase 1/2 study showed that the therapy led to islet cell engraftment, endogenous insulin production, and improved A1c levels in patients. These results are a beacon of hope for many patients grappling with type 1 diabetes. One of the trial’s participants, Brian E. Shelton, experienced substantial health improvements due to VX-880. His unfortunate death, Vertex assures, was unrelated to the therapy.

Looking Ahead: The Future of VX-880

Despite the recent setbacks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals remains committed to their mission. In addition to VX-880, the company is also conducting a phase 1/2 trial for VX-264, a related product that encapsulates VX-880 cells in a device to sidestep the need for immunosuppression. The independent data monitoring committee and global regulators are currently reviewing the data from the VX-880 study. Vertex’s innovative approach to diabetes treatment, despite the current pause, may still hold the key to revolutionizing type 1 diabetes management.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
In the heart of Gaza, four-year-old Salma wakes to the earth-shaking sound of bombings. Her tears, a silent testament to the terror she endures each night, mingle with her questions – questions no child should ever have to ask. “Did people die?” she inquires, her innocent gaze fixed on the dissipating smoke. Her query is
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
6 mins ago
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
6 mins ago
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
3 mins ago
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
4 mins ago
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
4 mins ago
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
Latest Headlines
World News
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
1 min
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
2 mins
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
TraffordCity to Welcome New Ice Rink and Event Space
2 mins
TraffordCity to Welcome New Ice Rink and Event Space
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
2 mins
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
3 mins
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
3 mins
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
3 mins
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
4 mins
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs
4 mins
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app