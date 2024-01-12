en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Vermont’s Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Vermont’s Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion

In an era that has seen an unprecedented rise in healthcare concerns, the state of Vermont has emerged with a proposed solution. Following the end of pandemic-era protections, which led to a shocking 27,984 Vermonters losing their Medicaid coverage from April to December 2023, the state has reacted with the introduction of bill S.721. Designed to significantly expand Medicaid access, the new legislation is seen as a much-needed response to the disenrollment fallout, largely caused by procedural issues.

Addressing Procedural Disenrollments

The bulk of these disenrollments can be attributed to procedural issues, which made up approximately 70% of the total. These issues often revolved around missed deadlines or errors in application, highlighting a critical need for a more robust and forgiving system. As the fallout from these disenrollments continues to affect thousands of Vermonters, the proposed bill offers a beacon of hope, promising to alleviate the healthcare strain experienced by many.

Expanding Access and Eligibility

Bill S.721 proposes to gradually increase income eligibility limits for adults to 312% of the federal poverty level by 2030. This expansion aims not only to make Medicaid more accessible but also to ensure that more Vermonters can benefit from its coverage. Furthermore, the legislation extends the state’s healthcare program for children, Dr. Dynasaur, to provide coverage for all Vermonters up to 26 years of age and expecting individuals. This extension is seen as a crucial step in providing comprehensive healthcare coverage for the state’s population.

Increasing Medicaid Reimbursement Rates

Additionally, the bill includes provisions to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates to providers. This move is perceived as a significant step in making healthcare more affordable in Vermont, particularly for those who have been struggling to pay for their medical services. As advocates continue to voice their concerns over the affordability and accessibility of healthcare in the state, the proposed changes in Bill S.721 are welcomed as a potential solution to support low-income residents in obtaining essential medical services.

Introduced by House Democrats, with a companion bill introduced in the Senate, the legislation is sponsored by over 80 members of the House of Representatives. The bill encapsulates a comprehensive approach to healthcare, examining Medicaid programs that serve Vermonters from prenatal care to old age. As Vermont continues to navigate the complexities of healthcare and Medicaid coverage, Bill S.721 stands as a testament to the state’s commitment to its residents and their health.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
In a move that could reshape the landscape of collegiate sports, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is considering a significant revision to its cannabis policy. This shift could see cannabis removed from the list of banned substances, a development discussed at length at the recent NCAA Convention. Shifting Perspectives on Cannabis The Committee on
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
8 mins ago
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
11 mins ago
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
4 mins ago
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
4 mins ago
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
6 mins ago
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
8 seconds
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
21 seconds
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls' Ring of Honor Gala
1 min
Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls' Ring of Honor Gala
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
2 mins
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
2 mins
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
2 mins
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed
2 mins
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
4 mins
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
4 mins
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app