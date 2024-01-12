en English
Health

Vermont’s Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite’s Dangers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST
Vermont's Cold Blast: A Stark Reminder of Frostbite's Dangers

As the recent cold blast in Vermont underscores, frostbite is a severe risk that can lead to permanent damage or the loss of extremities. Frostbite, a condition in which the skin and the tissue beneath freeze, is exacerbated not just by low temperatures, but also by wind chill and high altitudes. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill chart that indicates the time it could take for frostbite to set in under various conditions. Contributing factors such as smoking, certain medications, poor blood circulation, and substance use can increase the risk of frostbite.

Preventing Frostbite

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stress the importance of proper clothing and protection against the cold. As the severity of the cold weather in Vermont has shown, dressing in layers and covering exposed skin can be crucial in preventing frostbite and hypothermia. This advice is not only relevant for humans but is also essential for keeping pets safe during harsh winter weather.

Recognising and Treating Frostbite

Frostbite progresses through several stages, starting with redness and a pins-and-needles sensation, advancing to numbness with white or waxy skin, and eventually leading to deep frostbite where the skin turns blue, and blood-filled blisters form. It is imperative to seek medical attention to prevent amputation at this stage. Treatment includes rewarming the affected areas, avoiding refreezing, and refraining from rubbing or massaging the frostbitten areas, as this can worsen the damage.

Being Prepared for Extreme Cold Weather

With the ongoing severity of cold weather in Vermont, the content emphasizes the importance of being prepared and taking necessary precautions. This includes not only protecting oneself and pets from potential frostbite and hypothermia but also ensuring the safety of your home by preventing pipe freezes. Moreover, being well-informed about road safety during severe cold weather is crucial for preventing accidents and ensuring safe travel.

Health United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Health

