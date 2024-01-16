Veritas Collaborative Launches New Inpatient Unit for Adults in North Carolina

Veritas Collaborative, a leading eating disorder treatment provider in the Southeastern United States, has announced the launch of a new 12-bed inpatient unit for adults at its Research Triangle Park (RTP) location in Durham, North Carolina. Set to start operations on January 17, 2024, this initiative is aimed at meeting the escalating demand for specialized adult services for eating disorder treatment in North Carolina.

Addressing a Dire Need

Executive Director Amy Gerberry has highlighted the urgency of the new unit by referring to the severity of eating disorders, which reportedly affect about 9 percent of North Carolina's population. She underscored the high mortality rate linked with untreated eating disorders and emphasized that recovery is achievable with access to effective, evidence-based care.

Complementing Existing Services

The new facility complements the services offered at the existing Douglas location in Durham, which caters to 25 residential clients. With the addition of the new unit, the total number of beds available for adults who require more intensive care is now 37.

Providing Comprehensive Treatment

Dr. Mark Warren, the Chief Medical Officer, stated the significance of inpatient and residential treatment for individuals exhibiting severe symptoms and requiring more support than outpatient care can typically provide. Veritas Collaborative's multidisciplinary approach involves a team of physicians, therapists, dietitians, and other professionals who work in unison to stabilize patients medically, psychologically, and nutritionally. The treatment center offers an all-encompassing range of services for all age groups in North Carolina and Georgia, incorporating various therapeutic interventions to aid recovery, including Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Family-Based Treatment (FBT), nutrition rehabilitation and counseling, art and yoga therapies, and medical and psychiatric management.