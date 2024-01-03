Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies

Vericel Corporation, a leading biopharmaceutical company recognized for its specialized focus on advanced therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care, has recently announced its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The company’s President and CEO, Nick Colangelo, is set to grace the event with a presentation, further reinforcing Vericel’s strong position in the healthcare market.

Colangelo to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the presentation by Colangelo is expected to offer valuable insights into the company’s unique approach to healthcare solutions. This presentation will be accessible to a global audience via a webcast on Vericel’s Investor Relations website, giving stakeholders and interested parties a chance to delve into the company’s strategic direction and product portfolio.

Vericel’s Noteworthy Contributions to Healthcare

Vericel Corporation is known for manufacturing and marketing two cell therapy products and one specialty biologic product in the United States. These include MACI, an innovative solution for knee cartilage repair, and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement for severe burns. Additionally, the company offers NexoBrid, a product licensed from MediWound Ltd. for eschar removal in burn patients, to which Vericel holds exclusive North American rights.

Commitment to Addressing Patient Needs

The upcoming presentation by Colangelo at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference underscores Vericel’s unwavering commitment to addressing the needs of patients suffering from sports injuries and severe burns. Through its innovative products, Vericel continues to pioneer solutions that contribute to improved patient outcomes and overall healthcare quality.