Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services

Veradigm, a leading healthcare technology company, has made a bold move to enhance its portfolio of revenue cycle services by acquiring Koha Health, a full-service revenue cycle management company. This strategic acquisition is set to add Musculoskeletal Medicine (MSK) specialty subject matter expertise to the Veradigm Network, thereby amplifying its ability to cater to ambulatory healthcare provider practices and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) across multiple electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Unlocking New Market Opportunities

The acquisition of Koha Health is not merely a business transaction; it is a strategic move by Veradigm to unlock new market opportunities, deliver added value to its clients, and drive its mission of ‘Transforming Health, Insightfully.’ While the terms of the deal remain undisclosed, it is clear that this acquisition is poised to create significant synergies and propel Veradigm’s growth trajectory.

Leaders Optimistic About Acquisition

Tom Langan, President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Veradigm, expressed enthusiasm about the scale-up opportunity this acquisition presents. On the other side, Brian Hall, President, and CEO of Koha Health, also voiced optimism, citing potential for expanded growth, cost savings, improved service delivery, and continued client satisfaction.

Veradigm: A Champion of Data-Driven Healthcare Solutions

Veradigm, known for its insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, has consistently served healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. The company drives value through its platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. With this acquisition, Veradigm is set to elevate its contribution to the healthcare sector, as it continues to leverage technology to transform health insightfully.