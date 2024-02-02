Veganuary Introduces Personal Consultations with Nutrition Specialists in Lithuania

Veganuary, the global event that encourages individuals to embrace veganism each January, has unveiled an innovative feature for its Lithuanian participants this year. The program now offers an exclusive opportunity for those needing additional assistance or more detailed information than what's available through newsletters, social media, or the Veganuary website. They can now consult privately with Dr. Tomas Vaiciunas, a recognized nutrition specialist.

Personalizing Veganuary

This year's Veganuary is aimed at providing more personalized support and guidance to those keen on exploring a vegan lifestyle. In addition to the newly introduced personal consultation service with Dr. Vaiciunas, the program is organizing a meeting with another well-known nutrition specialist, Elena Kondrataite. These discussions are designed to offer a deeper understanding of veganism and its nutritional aspects, empowering participants with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their diet.

The Veganuary Plant Discovery Programme in Lithuania runs for 22 days and is an integral part of the global Veganuary event. The program not only promotes the consumption of plant-based foods but also provides practical advice and a variety of recipes. It's an avenue for participants to explore and discover the plethora of vegan options available, helping to debunk the notion that a vegan diet is restrictive or monotonous.

Plant-based Products: Availability and Cost

Another key aspect of the Veganuary program involves addressing the availability and cost of plant-based products in Lithuanian supermarkets. The program aims to highlight that a vegan lifestyle is neither prohibitively expensive nor difficult to sustain due to a lack of food options. It seeks to dispel myths about the cost and availability of vegan products, thus encouraging more people to consider adopting a vegan lifestyle.