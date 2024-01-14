en English
Health

Vegan Mother Equates Feeding Kids Meat to ‘Abuse’, Advocates Plant-Based Diet

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Vegan Mother Equates Feeding Kids Meat to ‘Abuse’, Advocates Plant-Based Diet

Kerry Messenger, a 44-year-old vegan mother from East Kilbride, Scotland, has raised her daughters, Isla, ten, and Morgan, nine, on a plant-based diet since their birth. She equates feeding her children red meat and dairy products to “abuse,” citing the health risks associated with these foods.

A Personal Stance

Kerry’s decision to raise her daughters vegan stems from her deep-seated belief in the long-term health benefits of a plant-based diet and respect for animal life. Having adopted veganism two decades ago, she does not see her approach as imposing her beliefs on her children. Instead, she considers it as imparting her understanding of health and respect for living beings. While she is open to her daughters making their own dietary choices in the future, she believes their emotional maturity and respect for life will lead them to continue a vegan lifestyle.

The Vegan Movement

Recalling her early days as a vegan, Kerry remembers feeling like an outsider, grappling with limited food options. However, she has noted a significant shift in societal attitudes in recent years. More people are embracing plant-based diets, and supermarkets like Asda in Glasgow are dedicating entire aisles to vegan products. Kerry’s journey mirrors a broader societal shift towards plant-based eating, highlighting the evolving accessibility of vegan options in the mainstream market.

The Broader Perspective

Respected voices in the medical community, like Dr. Andre Goy, a cancer doctor, emphasize the significance of lifestyle changes, including adopting a plant-based diet, to prevent cancer. Goy provides nutrition tips for overall wellness and reduced cancer risk, underscoring the negative impact of ultra-processed foods and the benefits of a plant-based diet. New Jersey-based dietitian Erin Palinski Wade, recommends consuming more whole vegetables and fruits, increasing fiber intake, and reducing intake of added sugars and processed high-fat animal proteins to lower cancer risk.

However, despite the growing awareness of the health benefits and environmental impact of plant-based diets, cultural and habitual reasons often drive continued meat consumption. Misconceptions around the evolutionary importance of meat in human diets also persist. Yet, the health benefits and nutritional adequacy of plant-based diets are increasingly recognized, and the environmental implications of dietary choices can no longer be ignored.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

