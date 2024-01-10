Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Suggests

In a recent addition to the expanding body of literature on health and dietary habits, a study suggests that individuals adhering to vegetarian and vegan diets may have a lower risk of contracting COVID-19 compared to meat consumers. The research, published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, highlighted the potential benefits of a plant-based diet in reducing the risk of infection from the coronavirus.

Plant-Based Diets and COVID-19

Researchers analyzed the dietary habits of 702 adult volunteers in Brazil and found that individuals following predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diets were 39% less likely to contract the coronavirus. The study emphasized that diets rich in vegetables, legumes, nuts, and low in dairy products and meat could contribute to reducing the risk of contracting the deadly virus.

Unraveling the Benefits of a Vegetable-Rich Diet

It was suggested that the lower incidence of COVID-19 among those following a largely plant-based diet might be due to the high intake of fruits and vegetables boosting the immune system. These dietary patterns are known to be rich in antioxidants and other compounds that positively affect immune function and exhibit direct antiviral properties. This new finding aligns with previous research which linked plant-based diets to lower odds of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 infections.

Considering the Complex Factors

While the study’s findings are significant, experts have advised caution in interpreting the results. The study does not provide substantial evidence for recommending plant-based diets due to potential confounding variables. Factors such as physical activity, BMI, pre-existing conditions, and small sample size might influence the outcomes. Therefore, further research is required to fully understand the relationship between diet and COVID-19 risk and to explore the mechanisms behind this observed association.