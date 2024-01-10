en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Suggests

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Suggests

In a recent addition to the expanding body of literature on health and dietary habits, a study suggests that individuals adhering to vegetarian and vegan diets may have a lower risk of contracting COVID-19 compared to meat consumers. The research, published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, highlighted the potential benefits of a plant-based diet in reducing the risk of infection from the coronavirus.

Plant-Based Diets and COVID-19

Researchers analyzed the dietary habits of 702 adult volunteers in Brazil and found that individuals following predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diets were 39% less likely to contract the coronavirus. The study emphasized that diets rich in vegetables, legumes, nuts, and low in dairy products and meat could contribute to reducing the risk of contracting the deadly virus.

Unraveling the Benefits of a Vegetable-Rich Diet

It was suggested that the lower incidence of COVID-19 among those following a largely plant-based diet might be due to the high intake of fruits and vegetables boosting the immune system. These dietary patterns are known to be rich in antioxidants and other compounds that positively affect immune function and exhibit direct antiviral properties. This new finding aligns with previous research which linked plant-based diets to lower odds of moderate-to-severe COVID-19 infections.

Considering the Complex Factors

While the study’s findings are significant, experts have advised caution in interpreting the results. The study does not provide substantial evidence for recommending plant-based diets due to potential confounding variables. Factors such as physical activity, BMI, pre-existing conditions, and small sample size might influence the outcomes. Therefore, further research is required to fully understand the relationship between diet and COVID-19 risk and to explore the mechanisms behind this observed association.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Antibiotic Resistance Crisis in India: A Call for Action
In a compelling revelation, a national survey by India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has unveiled harrowing data on antibiotic prescriptions and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Covering 20 tertiary care institutes across 15 states and two union territories between November 2021 and April 2022, the survey intimated that over 70% of patients were given antibiotics,
Antibiotic Resistance Crisis in India: A Call for Action
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Battles Prostate Cancer Amid Controversy
9 mins ago
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Battles Prostate Cancer Amid Controversy
'Food-as-Medicine': A Novel Approach to Managing Type 2 Diabetes
11 mins ago
'Food-as-Medicine': A Novel Approach to Managing Type 2 Diabetes
Transformative Advances in Medical Diagnostics Enhance Patient Care
1 min ago
Transformative Advances in Medical Diagnostics Enhance Patient Care
Corey Taylor Cancels Tour Amid Health Concerns; Knotfest Faces Criticism
7 mins ago
Corey Taylor Cancels Tour Amid Health Concerns; Knotfest Faces Criticism
Bafana Bafana's Captain Ronwen Williams on Match Fatigue and Injury: A Test of Resilience
8 mins ago
Bafana Bafana's Captain Ronwen Williams on Match Fatigue and Injury: A Test of Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Pentagon Reveals Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Treatment for Prostate Cancer and Complications
15 seconds
Pentagon Reveals Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Treatment for Prostate Cancer and Complications
Pamukkale: From Historical Site to Parachuting Paradise
48 seconds
Pamukkale: From Historical Site to Parachuting Paradise
Antibiotic Resistance Crisis in India: A Call for Action
1 min
Antibiotic Resistance Crisis in India: A Call for Action
Transformative Advances in Medical Diagnostics Enhance Patient Care
1 min
Transformative Advances in Medical Diagnostics Enhance Patient Care
Minister Malahoo Forte Challenges Integrity Commission’s Approach in Annual Report
1 min
Minister Malahoo Forte Challenges Integrity Commission’s Approach in Annual Report
Celebrating 50 Years of the Four-Minute Mile: A Day of Remembrance and Inspiration
2 mins
Celebrating 50 Years of the Four-Minute Mile: A Day of Remembrance and Inspiration
Arsenal's Struggle for a Quality Centre-Forward Highlighted in FA Cup Defeat
2 mins
Arsenal's Struggle for a Quality Centre-Forward Highlighted in FA Cup Defeat
Rajasthan Minister Encourages More Childbirth, Cites Modi's Housing Promise
3 mins
Rajasthan Minister Encourages More Childbirth, Cites Modi's Housing Promise
Donald Trump Advocates for Presidential Immunity, Stresses Importance of Borders and Elections
3 mins
Donald Trump Advocates for Presidential Immunity, Stresses Importance of Borders and Elections
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
47 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app