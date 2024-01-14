en English
Crime

Vector Control Workers Attacked in Jamaica Amid Dengue Outbreak

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Vector Control Workers Attacked in Jamaica Amid Dengue Outbreak

In a disturbing turn of events, vector control workers in Portland, Jamaica, faced violent altercations as they were stoned, not once but twice in the year 2023, while performing their critical duties to combat dengue fever. These unsettling incidents transpired in the Belle Castle/Scott’s Run area and the Norwich community, putting a spotlight on the challenges faced by health workers in the field.

Dengue Outbreak and Measures

These confrontations occurred against the backdrop of a significant public health threat. In the initial stages of 2023, Portland was grappling with a high Breteau Index of 65 and an Aedes Premises Index of 24.5%, indicating a substantial risk for dengue transmission. The indices are measures of the density of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the primary vector for dengue fever, in a given area. The health teams were implementing measures to reduce this mosquito population, a necessary step to curb the spread of the disease.

Results of the Vector Control Efforts

Dr. Sharon Lewis, the health medical officer for Portland, reported significant progress made by the vector control team. By the end of December 2023, their concerted efforts brought the Breteau Index down to 23 and the premises index to 9.7%. Dr. Lewis lauded the vector control team for their work, singling out the ’15th to 15th initiative,’ a key program in their anti-dengue campaign.

Repercussions of the Attacks

During a Portland Municipal Corporation meeting, both Dr. Lewis and Environmental Health Officer Lorenzo Hume expressed their disapproval of these attacks. Hume reported that, despite the assaults, no injuries occurred, but there was damage to equipment, potentially hampering their efforts. The incidents underscore the need for community support and cooperation in public health efforts, especially when combating infectious diseases.

Going forward, both health officials emphasized the necessity for community cooperation. They announced plans to hold community sensitizing sessions to address any concerns and prevent further incidents. The aim is to foster a mutual understanding and respect between the health workers and the community, crucial for the successful execution of these public health programs.

Crime Health Jamaica
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

