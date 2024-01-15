VAXELIS: The New Six-in-One Vaccine and its Implications

A new beacon in the world of child immunization, the six-in-one vaccine, VAXELIS, is now available in the United States. Manufactured by Sanofi Pasteur Limited, and distributed by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, it's a groundbreaking product designed to provide protection against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and invasive diseases caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Vaccine with Simplified Administration

The VAXELIS vaccine stands out due to its simplified administration. It does not require additional mixing or reconstitution, making it easier to handle and administer. The vaccine is marketed as preservative-free, an attribute that many health professionals and parents appreciate. However, it's not without controversy.

Controversy over Vaccine Ingredients

Advertisment

Health professionals like Dr. Shannon Kroner have voiced concerns over the vaccine's ingredients, including aluminum, polysorbate 80, glutaraldehyde, formaldehyde, bovine serum, neomycin, streptomycin, polymyxin B, and ammonium thiocyanate. These ingredients, while standard in many vaccines, are viewed as potentially toxic, sparking debates about the safety of VAXELIS.

Increased Vaccination in Early Childhood

Children are expected to receive three doses of VAXELIS by the age of six months. This equates to a total of 18 vaccines, a number that has raised eyebrows among some health professionals and parents. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has recorded 501 adverse events associated with VAXELIS as of June 2023, contributing to the ongoing conversation about vaccine safety.

Advertisment

Post-COVID Vaccine Symptoms and Detox Solutions

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is also a discussion about post-COVID vaccine symptoms and potential relief options. A detox product called Spike Support Formula, designed by Dr. Peter McCullough, is making waves. The product contains ingredients like nattokinase, believed to help the body detox from spike protein exposure.

Adding to the medical discourse, the FDA recently acknowledged that doctors could prescribe Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, a reversal from their earlier stance. This decision has sparked renewed interest in alternative treatment options for COVID-19.

As we navigate the complexities of immunization, the entry of products like VAXELIS and Spike Support Formula signifies a transformative era in healthcare. However, the debates surrounding their safety and efficacy underscore the importance of informed decision-making in health matters.