Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies

Biopharmaceutical firm, Vasa Therapeutics, Inc., announced the successful conclusion of its seed funding series, amassing a total of $6 million. The round saw participation from multiple investors, headed by Orphinic Scientific SA, alongside NuFund Venture Group, SeedFolio, and a collection of private investment funds. An additional $2.3 million in non-dilutive grant funding further bolstered the company's financial standing.

Advertisment

Carving a Path in Cardiovascular Aging Therapies

Vasa Therapeutics is pioneering the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular aging. The investment garnered through the seed funding round will support the company's advancement of transformative therapies for conditions such as heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), sarcopenia, obesity, and peripheral artery disease.

Investors Aligned with Vasa's Vision

Artur Plonowski, CEO and Co-founder of Vasa, expressed gratitude for the investors' support. The investors' backing, according to Plonowski, was a testament to their alignment with the company's mission. Orphinic, the lead investor, expressed excitement about leading the seed financing for Vasa, lauding the company's novel biomarker strategy and the potential of its personalized medicine-based therapy for HFpEF.

Further cementing their partnership, Prof. Jarosław Leszczyszyn from Orphinic will join Vasa's board of directors as a representative of the seed investors. The legal aspects of the funding process were overseen by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, who served as legal counsel to Vasa.