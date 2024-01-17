VA’s Innovative Policy Provides Free Suicide Prevention Care to Veterans

In a monumental decision aimed at preventing veteran suicide, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has unveiled a policy that allows veterans to receive free suicide prevention care at any healthcare facility. This initiative, encompassing both VA and non-VA health centers, has seen 49,714 former service members benefit within its first year of implementation.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Reach and Scope

The policy has a wide-ranging scope, covering a variety of care forms. These include emergency room visits, crisis residential care for up to a month, and outpatient care for up to three months. In addition to this, the policy also reimburses veterans for transportation costs associated with accessing these services.

Access for All Veterans

Advertisment

VA Secretary Denis McDonough underlined the importance of veterans having immediate access to necessary care, regardless of their location. The policy is inclusive, extending to all veterans, irrespective of their enrollment in the VA system. It also covers certain individuals who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable, even if they do not fit the traditional definition of a veteran.

A Response to Rising Veteran Suicides

The latest statistics reveal a disturbing rise in veteran suicides, with reported 6,392 cases in 2021, marking an increase of 114 from the previous year. This policy is the VA’s response to this alarming trend, offering an accessible and comprehensive support system to those in crisis. The VA encourages anyone in crisis to reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or texting the Crisis Text Line, reinforcing its commitment to veteran mental health and suicide prevention.