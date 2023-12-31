Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand’s Smoke-Free Goals

The rise of vaping, particularly among young people, threatens to undermine New Zealand’s smoke-free goals. Harry, a six-year-old boy from South Auckland, exemplifies the alarming trend, having developed a nicotine addiction after finding discarded vapes belonging to his older brothers.

The Startling Statistics

The Ministry of Health’s National Health Survey reveals that 25% of New Zealanders aged 18 to 24, and 15% aged 15 to 17, now vape daily. This equates to approximately 408,000 daily vapers, a significant portion of whom have never smoked cigarettes. The startling statistics underscore the unforeseen repercussions of the vaping trend, particularly its grip on the youth.

The Profit-Driven Vape Industry

Compounding the problem is the lack of stringent legislation and the aggressive marketing strategies of vape shops. These outlets, driven by profits, target young consumers with flashy advertising and enticing flavors. The vape industry, now estimated to be worth 450 million dollars annually, reflects the widespread adoption of vaping.

The Struggle to Quit and Address Vaping Addiction

Parents, educators, and health practitioners grapple with the rising tide of vaping addiction. Schools have resorted to installing cameras and vape detectors, even limiting bathroom access, to curb on-campus vaping. However, resources and understanding of vaping addiction remain limited, making it challenging to provide adequate support for those looking to quit. Smokefree practitioners like Louis Hilton are increasingly encountering nicotine-addicted children and express concern over the current state of affairs.