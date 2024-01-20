Vaper Jackson Allard's New Lease on Life after Double Lung Transplant

On a cold New Year's Day, 22-year-old Jackson Allard, a former avid vaper, underwent a life-saving double lung transplant. Given only a 1% chance of survival due to severe lung damage attributed to vaping, Allard's transplant marked a new beginning in his battle against the aftermath of electronic cigarette use.

The Family's Fear and Hope

Allard's grandmother, Doreen Hurlburt, was constantly at his bedside, her heart burdened with fear of losing her grandson while also clinging on to the hope for his recovery. The family, while relieved at Allard's survival, emphasizes the harsh reality of vaping and the need for increased awareness about its dangers.

Medical Concerns About Vaping

Medical experts, including Stephanie Hansen, echo the same concerns. They worry about the unknown long-term effects of vaping, especially given the increasing number of young vapers. The case of Jackson Allard serves as a chilling reminder of the potential perils.

Jackson's Journey towards Recovery

Post-transplant, Allard has been advised to refrain from drinking and smoking. He has also been warned about the likelihood of requiring another transplant in the future due to the irreversible damage caused by vaping. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the cost of Allard's recovery, successfully raising over $20,000 towards a $30,000 goal. The fundraiser details his arduous journey, including a record 70-day stint on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).

Today, Jackson's focus is on rehabilitation, a process that includes sitting up and walking, with the hope of removing his chest tubes and weaning off the ventilator soon. His story serves as a cautionary tale about the potential dangers of vaping, a habit increasingly popular among the youth.