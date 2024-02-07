VAPB Protein Tied to Medulloblastoma: A New Therapeutic Target?

A recent breakthrough in neuro-oncology research has unveiled a significant link between the VAPB protein and medulloblastoma - a common and aggressive form of brain tumors in children. The study, led by Brazilian researchers, was published in the esteemed journal, Scientific Reports. It reveals a startling correlation wherein a high expression of the VAPB gene equates to lower survival rates in patients affected by medulloblastoma.

Unraveling the VAPB Protein's Role in Medulloblastoma

The VAPB gene is already recognized for its association with neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The study discovered a dichotomy in the protein's function - while a reduction in VAPB leads to degeneration in ALS, its high expression in medulloblastoma results in enhanced tumor aggressiveness. This stark contrast in the gene's behavior opens up a new dimension in the understanding of neurological diseases and their molecular basis.

Revealing Potential for a New Therapeutic Target

The research team used the revolutionary CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tool to inactivate the VAPB protein. This intervention slowed the cell cycle but did not eliminate the tumor cells altogether, indicating the potential for VAPB to serve as a new therapeutic target. The current treatment protocol for medulloblastoma includes surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, which often leave lasting damage on the brain.

Expanding the Scope of Research

In the course of their investigation, the researchers also reviewed clinical data from 632 patients and utilized tumor spheroids derived from medulloblastoma cell lines. These findings suggest that VAPB could serve as an indicator of disease severity and stimulate further research into proteins related to cancer.

Medulloblastoma, in comparison to other cancers, is less researched. However, advances in understanding central nervous system tumors hold immense value due to their high mortality rates and the dearth of novel treatments. The Medulloblastoma Initiative, established by families of patients, is a testament to the urgency of this research. This initiative has supported compelling discoveries in the field, including a Nature article that traced the origins of medulloblastoma to cell development.