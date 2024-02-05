Vanza Triple Outperforms TRIKAFTA in Cystic Fibrosis Trials

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has reported encouraging results from its 'vanza triple' clinical trials - SKYLINE 102, SKYLINE 103, and RIDGELINE 105, offering a new beacon of hope for cystic fibrosis treatment. These trials were designed to compare vanza triple with TRIKAFTA, an existing treatment option.

Triumphing over TRIKAFTA

In SKYLINE 102 and SKYLINE 103 trials involving participants aged 12 and older, vanza triple managed to meet the primary endpoint of non-inferiority to TRIKAFTA in improving lung function, as indicated by the absolute change in ppFEV1 through week 24. The vanza triple not only matched TRIKAFTA but proved superior in reducing sweat chloride (SwCl) levels, a significant marker of cystic fibrosis severity. An increase in the number of patients with SwCl levels below 60 mmol/L (the diagnostic threshold for cystic fibrosis) and below 30 mmol/L (carrier level) demonstrated an improvement in CFTR protein function. These results were consistent at both 24 and 52 weeks.

A Potential Game Changer for Young Patients

The RIDGELINE 105 study aimed at children aged 6 to 11 focused mainly on safety. Here, vanza triple demonstrated a significant reduction in SwCl levels, with 95% of the children achieving levels below 60 mmol/L. This suggests a potential to halt the disease early on. The treatment was well-tolerated across all age groups and displayed a safety profile similar to TRIKAFTA.

Next Steps for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Emboldened by these promising results, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, represented by Executive Vice President Carmen Bozic, plans to submit regulatory applications to make vanza triple available to patients as soon as feasible. The global regulatory submissions are expected by mid-2024, with Vertex intending to use a priority review voucher in the U.S. to expedite the review process.

As a result, the landscape of cystic fibrosis treatment may be on the verge of a significant change. If approved, the vanza triple could offer a more effective treatment option, potentially improving the quality of life for patients and heralding a new era in the fight against cystic fibrosis.