Vandalism Strikes Lung Screening Unit in Withernsea: Operations Continue Unabated

In a disheartening event, a mobile lung screening unit in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, was recently vandalized. The incident saw the unit's generator cables cut, resulting in significant damage. Despite this setback, the unit, overseen by the Humber and North Yorkshire Cancer Alliance, has continued its operations unabated.

Unfazed by Vandalism

The NHS Targeted Lung Health Check unit, stationed at the leisure centre in Withernsea, has bravely weathered the onslaught. Patients have been advised to carry on with their scheduled appointments as usual. The team at the Cancer Alliance is working tirelessly to ensure minimal disruption to the health check service, emphasizing the resilience of the healthcare system and its dedicated professionals.

This incident of vandalism isn't the first disruption experienced in Withernsea. It comes on the heels of a previous incident where a mobile breast screening unit had to be removed from the area due to repeated thefts of power cables. The recurrence of such incidents casts a shadow over the healthcare initiatives in the town.