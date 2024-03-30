Valter Longo's Quest for 130 Years: Diet, Fasting Mimicking, and Longevity

Valter Longo, a fervent believer in the power of diet and fasting mimicking to extend life, is not your average nutritionist. A professor of gerontology and the director of the USC Longevity Institute, Longo combines his rockstar persona with a rigorous scientific approach to challenge conventional aging paradigms. His goal? To live a vibrant life well into his 120s or 130s, leveraging a carefully curated diet of legumes, fish, and his groundbreaking fasting-mimicking diet.

From Grunge to Gerontology

Once a guitarist for the 1990s grunge band DOT, Longo's transition from music to molecular science might seem unconventional. Yet, it's his unique background that enriches his approach to studying longevity. Based in Milan, Longo finds Italy's aged population and dietary habits an ideal laboratory for researching how diet impacts aging. His work, which spans identifying aging-regulating genes to developing a plant-based diet that simulates fasting, has positioned him as a leading voice in the quest for longer, healthier lives.

Fasting Without Starving

Longo's ProLon diet kits, a commercial embodiment of his research, promise the benefits of fasting without its drawbacks. These kits, part of a fasting-mimicking diet (FMD), are designed to trick the body into a state of fasting, activating cellular rejuvenation and optimization mechanisms without actual food deprivation. This innovative approach, supported by Longo's extensive research and publications, offers a practical solution for those seeking the fountain of youth without the pangs of hunger.

Living Longer, Living Better

But it's not just about adding years to life; it's about adding life to those years. Longo's dietary recommendations, rooted in the principles of the Mediterranean diet and enhanced by his scientific findings, aim to improve overall health, reduce age-related diseases, and maintain cognitive function into old age. His vision of longevity encompasses a holistic view of health