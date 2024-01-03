Valencia Tightens Grip as Flu and COVID-19 Cases Surge

As the Valencian Ministry of Health grapples with a surge in flu and COVID-19 infections, it’s tightening the reins and implementing new measures to keep the healthcare system stable. The last week saw flu cases quadruple, peaking at 551 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. On the other hand, despite a slight decrease of 10.15% in COVID-19 cases, the ministry isn’t letting its guard down.

Private Resources to Bolster Healthcare Services

With the dual threat of flu and COVID-19 looming, the Ministry is considering the use of private resources to alleviate any potential strain on healthcare services. The aim is to maintain the quality of healthcare without compromising on the treatment of other ailments.

Strategies to Optimize Healthcare

Amid the health crisis, the Ministry plans to optimize surgical schedules, strengthen home care services, and augment staff. The emphasis will be on promoting home hospitalization, particularly in nursing homes, and reallocation of social resources where they are most needed. These strategies were discussed in a meeting involving Health Minister Marciano Gmez, Manuel Escolano from the Office of Socio-Health Coordination and Integration, and other health department representatives.

Concern Over Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Adding to the health concerns, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has seen an increase of 33.92% in infections. This is another challenge that the health ministry needs to tackle while dealing with the flu and COVID-19 cases. Minister Gmez is scheduled to meet with health department managers next week to further assess the execution of these initiatives.