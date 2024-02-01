Vale Park Animal Hospital Urges Early Examinations for New Pets

An early visit to the vet can be the difference between a healthy, happy pet and a lifetime of health complications. This is the message Vale Park Animal Hospital is keen on passing. The hospital stresses the importance of scheduling early examinations for new pets to ensure their health and tackle any potential issues. Dr. Kelly Rock, an associate veterinarian at the hospital, underscores that these initial visits are critical in assessing the pet's health and behaviour, as well as initiating preventive measures for fleas, ticks, and heartworms.

Customized Early Visits

The hospital tailors these early visits based on the pet's age, history, and species. However, a consistent approach is maintained that includes a meticulous physical exam, stool sample analysis, and, depending on the pet's age, blood and urine tests for heartworm, tick diseases, and other health indicators. Vaccine statuses are also checked to ensure pets are up-to-date, providing a comprehensive health status of the pet.

Emphasizing Preventive Care

Preventive care is a focal point in Vale Park's approach to veterinary medicine. The aim is to identify and manage health issues before they escalate into major problems. The hospital highlights the role of regular examinations, early detection through testing, spaying and neutering, flea and tick prevention, parasite control, balanced diet, and vaccinations in maintaining the health and wellbeing of pets.

Support for New and Existing Pet Owners

Vale Park urges pet owners to schedule the first visit soon after adopting a pet. This provides an opportunity for owners, particularly those new to pet ownership, to address any concerns and questions they may have. The hospital prides itself in providing a supportive environment with a focus on client-centred medical care. New staff members undergo intensive three-month training to familiarize themselves with the hospital's operations and the health information crucial for pet owners. The goal is to ensure that pets not only remain healthy, but also become a cherished part of the family.

For additional support, Vale Park offers instructional videos online to help pet owners with general queries about dog and cat care. More information about Vale Park Animal Hospital and its services can be found on their official website.