en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Vaccine Doses Enter Gaza Strip to Combat Health Crisis

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Vaccine Doses Enter Gaza Strip to Combat Health Crisis

The Palestinian Health Ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF and international medical organizations, has initiated a comprehensive vaccination program in the Gaza Strip to address a burgeoning health crisis caused by the disruption of regular health services due to Israel’s ground offensive. Thousands of vaccine doses for childhood diseases like polio, measles, rubella, and mumps have begun trickling into the region.

Vaccine Shipment to Last up to 14 Months

The shipment of vaccines is expected to last between 8 to 14 months, and has been facilitated by Egypt’s government cold storage facilities at the Rafah border crossing. These vaccines are part of purchases made by the Palestinian health ministry and donations from UNICEF.

Israel Agrees to Assist in Vaccine Entry

Israel has announced its assistance in facilitating the entry of these vaccines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The vaccines are anticipated to provide immunity for about 1,398,800 individuals in the Gaza Strip. An additional 80,000 doses donated by UNICEF are due to be administered by international medical organizations with Israel’s aid.

Approximately 60,000 Newborns Unable to Access Medical Services

According to Yasser Bouzia, the head of international relations in the health ministry in Ramallah, around 60,000 newborns in Gaza who would typically be vaccinated have been largely cut off from medical services. The distribution of vaccines is complicated by the displacement of many residents from their homes, with a significant number living in temporary accommodations such as tents.

The article concludes with a brief mention of the challenges faced by Ukraine in its counteroffensive and in securing aid from the U.S. and the EU, without elaborating on the current frontline situation.

0
Conflict & Defence Health Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel to Withdraw Troops from Gaza: A Shift in Strategy

By Shivani Chauhan

MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

South Korea and U.S. Set to Boost Extended Deterrence against North Korea

By BNN Correspondents

Israel Adjusts Military Deployment in Response to Prolonged Conflict a ...
@Israel · 24 mins
Israel Adjusts Military Deployment in Response to Prolonged Conflict a ...
heart comment 0
IDF Reveals Hamas Tactics through Recovered Camera Footage amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF Reveals Hamas Tactics through Recovered Camera Footage amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for ‘Voluntary Emigration’ of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
Pentagon Presses for More Assertive Action Against Iranian-Backed Forces in Red Sea

By Shivani Chauhan

Pentagon Presses for More Assertive Action Against Iranian-Backed Forces in Red Sea
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 min
Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict
Earthquake Shakes Japan Amidst Looming Political Volatility in 2024
2 mins
Earthquake Shakes Japan Amidst Looming Political Volatility in 2024
Israeli Minister Calls for Return of Settlers to Gaza: A Tectonic Shift in Policy
3 mins
Israeli Minister Calls for Return of Settlers to Gaza: A Tectonic Shift in Policy
Saboi Imboela Warns of National Decline Under UPND
3 mins
Saboi Imboela Warns of National Decline Under UPND
Sierra Leone President Grants Pardon to 352 Inmates Amid Claims of Thwarted Coup
3 mins
Sierra Leone President Grants Pardon to 352 Inmates Amid Claims of Thwarted Coup
Unveiled: Confidential Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Enter the Iraq War
3 mins
Unveiled: Confidential Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Enter the Iraq War
Congress Shows Willingness for Seat Sharing in 2024 Elections
4 mins
Congress Shows Willingness for Seat Sharing in 2024 Elections
Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy
4 mins
Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy with Massive Electoral Participation
4 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy with Massive Electoral Participation
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app