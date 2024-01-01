Vaccine Doses Enter Gaza Strip to Combat Health Crisis

The Palestinian Health Ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF and international medical organizations, has initiated a comprehensive vaccination program in the Gaza Strip to address a burgeoning health crisis caused by the disruption of regular health services due to Israel’s ground offensive. Thousands of vaccine doses for childhood diseases like polio, measles, rubella, and mumps have begun trickling into the region.

Vaccine Shipment to Last up to 14 Months

The shipment of vaccines is expected to last between 8 to 14 months, and has been facilitated by Egypt’s government cold storage facilities at the Rafah border crossing. These vaccines are part of purchases made by the Palestinian health ministry and donations from UNICEF.

Israel Agrees to Assist in Vaccine Entry

Israel has announced its assistance in facilitating the entry of these vaccines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The vaccines are anticipated to provide immunity for about 1,398,800 individuals in the Gaza Strip. An additional 80,000 doses donated by UNICEF are due to be administered by international medical organizations with Israel’s aid.

Approximately 60,000 Newborns Unable to Access Medical Services

According to Yasser Bouzia, the head of international relations in the health ministry in Ramallah, around 60,000 newborns in Gaza who would typically be vaccinated have been largely cut off from medical services. The distribution of vaccines is complicated by the displacement of many residents from their homes, with a significant number living in temporary accommodations such as tents.

