VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care

The Veterans Administration (VA) has introduced a significant update to its crisis line services, adopting the more user-friendly 988 number. Callers can now press 0 to directly connect with the Veterans Crisis Line—an integral component of the national crisis line. The line receives over 60,000 calls monthly, a testament to its critical role in providing support to veterans. Information cards detailing this change are available at local VA offices across Illinois.

Expanding Access to Eye Care with TECS

Parallel to improving mental health services, the VA is also enhancing its eye care offerings. Through the Technology Based Eye Care Services (TECS) program, the VA now offers tele-glaucoma screenings and care. In this innovative setup, technicians at local VA clinics collect the necessary data and connect remotely with glaucoma specialists. This advancement reduces the need for veterans to travel extensively, bringing specialist care closer to those who need it.

Advancing Lung Care with Robotic-Assistance

In Texas, the VA is making strides in lung care, a critical area given the higher prevalence of lung cancer among veterans compared to non-veterans. The VA is deploying the Lon endoluminal system—a robotic-assisted platform—for early detection and treatment of lung cancer. This cutting-edge device enables minimally invasive lung biopsies and superior navigation of the airways, thereby aiding in the identification of lung nodules and lesions.

