Uzbekistan's President Approves Proposals to Accelerate Healthcare Reforms

In a significant move towards improving public health and medical services, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has given the green light to a series of proposals. These proposals form part of the 'Uzbekistan-2030' strategy, which aims to accelerate healthcare reforms in the country.

Center for Health Projects: A New Dawn in Uzbekistan's Healthcare

One of the focal points of this initiative is the establishment of a new state institution within the Ministry of Health, named the 'Center for Health Projects.' This center is tasked with overseeing the full implementation of the state health insurance system. In addition, it will work on enhancing the quality and safety of medical services, improving personnel capacity, and promoting medical education and science to international standards.

Digital Integration and Private Sector Involvement

The 'Center for Health Projects' will also prioritize the integration of digital technologies in the healthcare system. This move is aimed at fostering public-private partnerships and expanding the role of the private sector in healthcare. The center also has the mandate to increase procurement transparency and spearhead reforms in the pharmaceutical industry.

International Collaboration and Accreditation

To ensure that the goals of the 'Uzbekistan-2030' strategy are met, international experts will be hired, and educational programs at the Tashkent Medical Academy will seek international accreditation. In addition, medical students will be assessed using an internationally recognized system. The plan also includes sending 200 medical graduates abroad for further studies. Furthermore, 40 sanitary rules and norms will be updated to meet international standards, further cementing the commitment to world-class healthcare.

President Mirziyoyev has ordered a comprehensive roadmap for implementing these reforms, marking a new era in Uzbekistan's healthcare sector. This move is expected to significantly protect public health and enhance the quality of medical services in the country.