Uwill Acquires Christie Campus Health, Boosting Campus Mental Health Support

Higher education mental health service providers, Uwill and Christie Campus Health (CCH), are joining forces in a pivotal merger aimed at enhancing the landscape of campus mental health support. Uwill, a teletherapy company, has acquired CCH, a fellow campus mental health provider that offers counseling, mental health, and wellness support services to over 750,000 students.

Uwill's Rapid Ascent

Founded in 2020, Uwill has developed a unique 'matching platform' technology that facilitates immediate connections between students and licensed therapists via video, phone, chat, or text. This innovative platform has seen rapid adoption, now serving over 2 million students at more than 300 colleges. The company also offers crisis intervention, wellness events, and has extended its services to K-12 institutions, employers, students, and counselors.

Christie Campus Health: A Formidable Force

Launched in 2018, CCH has rapidly expanded its mental health and wellness support services to reach hundreds of colleges. Its founder, Fred Chicos, expressed admiration for Uwill's early investment in technology, recognizing it as a leading player in the mental health space for colleges.

Gearing Up for The Future

Michael London, the founder of Uwill, emphasized the importance of addressing the mental health crisis among students. He explained that the merger combines CCH's resources with Uwill's digital capabilities to meet the diverse mental health needs of college students across the country. The company, with projected $25 million in annual revenue by 2024, also has plans to expand into corporate telehealth, indicating a bright future for this rising star in the mental health sector.