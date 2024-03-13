Uttarakhand Teen Braves Tiger Attack by Pulling Its Tongue, Undergoes Reconstructive Surgery

A 17-year-old boy from Uttarakhand, Ankit, miraculously survived a severe tiger attack in November 2023, showcasing extraordinary bravery and resilience. The incident occurred as he was returning home from school, leading to multiple reconstructive surgeries due to the extensive injuries he sustained.

Encounter with the Beast

While walking back from school with friends in Ramnagar town, Ankit was ambushed by a tiger that leaped from a tree. In a desperate bid for survival, as the tiger clamped onto his neck and bit his head, Ankit managed to pull on the tiger's tongue, forcing the predator to release him. This quick thinking not only saved his life but also prevented the tiger from attacking his friends.

Challenging Road to Recovery

Following the attack, Ankit was rushed to a local medical facility and subsequently referred to Manipal Hospital in Gurugram for specialized treatment. Upon arrival, his condition was critical, with significant blood loss, a lost scalp, exposed skull bone, severe facial lacerations, and a partially amputated right thumb. Dr. Ashish Dhingra, a Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon at the hospital, highlighted the complexity of Ankit's injuries, which were compounded by debris and leaves embedded in the wounds from the struggle. Over several months, Ankit underwent reconstructive surgeries to salvage his scalp and hand.

A Future of Hope and Healing

Despite the severity of his condition, Ankit's courage and cooperation throughout his treatment have been exemplary. According to Dr. Dhingra, Ankit will require additional surgeries to enhance both functional and aesthetic outcomes. The medical team remains optimistic about his recovery, praising his bravery and spirit in the face of such a traumatic experience. Ankit's story not only highlights the dangers that wild animals can pose to humans but also showcases the incredible resilience and quick thinking of a young boy in a life-threatening situation.