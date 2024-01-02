en English
Crime

Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
The Utica Police Department has issued an urgent appeal for public assistance in locating 18-year-old Andrew Charles Menees. Menees, who is understood to be at risk due to suicidal tendencies and a pressing need for medical attention, disappeared under deeply concerning circumstances. The young man’s last known location was on First Street in Ilion, New York, where he was seen at 10:45 am on Tuesday, January 2.

Details of Disappearance

Further details provided by the police sketch a worrying picture: Menees was last seen commanding a 2014 white GMC U-Haul van, distinctive with its Arizona license plate number AE98206. Physical descriptions depict Menees as having brown hair and hazel eyes. On the day of his disappearance, he was observed wearing a brown flannel shirt and dark pants, a seemingly ordinary attire concealing an extraordinary situation.

Companion Details

Adding to the complexity of the case, authorities have suggested that Menees may not be alone. Speculations are rife that he could possibly be accompanied by a female companion, though her identity remains unknown. This element adds an additional layer of urgency and concern to the ongoing search for Menees.

Appeal for Public Help

The Utica Police Department has made a heartfelt appeal to anyone with information on Menees’s whereabouts or the circumstances of his disappearance to come forward. They can be reached at 315-223-3461. The department has emphasized that any piece of information, no matter how small, can prove crucial in locating Menees and ensuring his safety.

Crime Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

