Health

UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound

In a notable stride towards cancer treatment, researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) have identified a new pharmaceutical compound, named Thiophene F-8. This compound has proven effective in annihilating leukemia and lymphoma cancer cells, potentially heralding advanced therapies for these deadly diseases. The findings, spearheaded by principal investigator Dr. Renato Aguilera, were published in the globally recognized journal PLOS One.

Unearthing Thiophene F-8’s Potential

The research involved the meticulous screening of approximately 1,300 compounds for their impact on human cancer cells. Amidst this array of compounds, Thiophene F-8 emerged as a potent agent. It induced programmed cell death in leukemia and lymphoma cells, not only extinguishing the existing cells but also inhibiting the growth of new cancer cells.

The Road to Clinical Studies

Should Thiophene F-8 continue to demonstrate promise in subsequent tests, it could eventually pave the way for clinical studies by pharmaceutical companies. This significant breakthrough could revolutionize the landscape of cancer treatment, providing a beacon of hope for patients worldwide.

UTEP’s Commitment to Research and Education

The research also served as a fertile ground for the education and training of five Ph.D. students, now postdoctoral fellows in various research laboratories. One of these students, Dr. Mia Swain, underscored the potential of Thiophene F-8 to augment existing therapies, a development that could prove transformative for patients. As America’s leading Hispanic-serving university, UTEP continues to emphasize its commitment to research and education. It offers a panoply of degree programs and nurtures innovation through its Border Biomedical Research Center.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

