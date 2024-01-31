UTC Secures Grant to Launch Clinical Addiction Studies Certificate Program

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) has been awarded a significant grant of $114,344. This substantial funding is set to launch the Clinical Addiction Studies Certificate Program, a pioneering initiative that aims to increase the number of qualified professionals providing substance abuse treatment in the Chattanooga area. The grant for this critical program comes from the Hamilton County Innovative Response to Opioids Grants, indicating a concerted effort to tackle the rising issue of opioid abuse head-on.

Addressing the Demand for Addiction Professionals

The upcoming certificate program has been designed to prepare students for the Tennessee Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselor Licensing Exam. The primary goal of this initiative is to address the current shortage of treatment providers. Jami Hargrove, UTC's assistant director for health education and wellness, highlighted the grant's role in improving access to addiction treatment in the community. She emphasized the importance of this funding in increasing the availability of trained addiction specialists in Hamilton County.

Inaugural Cohort and Course Outline

The program is set to commence in the fall semester of 2024, contributing to the academic and professional landscape of UTC. The inaugural cohort will consist of ten participants, chosen for their potential to make a significant impact in the field of addiction treatment. The curriculum will encompass six courses, each designed to provide comprehensive and practical knowledge to the students.

Enhancing Clinical Skills and Knowledge

Dr. Tyler Oberheim, an assistant professor and clinical coordinator at UTC, underscored the value of addiction-specific coursework. He highlighted that this focus equips students with the necessary knowledge to effectively contribute to the workforce upon the completion of their studies. The development of this program not only marks a significant investment in education but also a commitment to addressing a prevailing community issue.