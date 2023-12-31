en English
Health

Utah’s Governor Raises Alarm on Youth Mental Health Crisis Linked to Social Media

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:58 am EST
Utah’s Governor Raises Alarm on Youth Mental Health Crisis Linked to Social Media

In a candid interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox has sounded an alarm bell on the deteriorating mental health of America’s youth, terming it as “the issue of our time.” The Governor highlighted the rising rates of depression, anxiety, and self-harm among teenagers, and squarely attributed these ominous trends to the ubiquitous use of social media and cell phones.

Connecting the Dots: Social Media and Mental Health

With data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicating that suicides in the United States have hit record highs, the Governor’s concerns are far from unfounded. Echoing similar sentiments, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has issued warnings about the potential harm social media use could bring upon the mental health of young people. Both leaders have pointed the finger at social media companies, urging them to take responsibility for the effects their platforms have on children and teenagers.

Gov. Cox’s concerns are not just theoretical or derived from statistical data. They are deeply personal. He shared observations of the impact of social media on his own children and their peers, noting a significant surge in mental health issues linked to the excessive use of these platforms.

Laws and Regulations: The Road Ahead

Utah, under the stewardship of Gov. Cox, is not just raising awareness of the issue but has also taken tangible steps to counter it. The state has initiated an extensive public awareness campaign to underline the excessive use of social media and the internet by children. On a legislative front, Utah has passed several bills aimed at regulating social media companies. This proactive approach reflects the state’s commitment to tackling the issue head-on.

Two of the enacted laws, S B 152 and H B 311, require parental consent for minors to access social media accounts. However, the approach has not been without controversy. Similar laws were passed in Arkansas and Texas, but federal courts have blocked them, citing First Amendment violations.

The Balancing Act: Free Speech and Privacy

These laws impose age verification requirements and surveillance of young people’s accounts, sparking privacy and free speech concerns. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has cautioned that such laws are bad policy and could fail to withstand court challenges. Instead, it advocates for comprehensive data privacy legislation.

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: mental health issues among youth, exacerbated by social media, are a growing concern that requires immediate attention and decisive action. How we strike a balance between protecting youth and upholding constitutional freedoms will shape our future discourse.

Health Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

