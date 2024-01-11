Utah's COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC

Dr. Angela Dunn, a name synonymous with Utah's public health response during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to embark on a new journey. She will be leaving her current role as director of the Salt Lake County Health Department to join the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dunn's tenure, which began in June 2021, will conclude on February 16, 2024.

Advertisment

A Steadfast Leader Amid Pandemic Uncertainty

Dunn rose to prominence during the early days of the pandemic as Utah's state epidemiologist. She was known for her clear and informative communication at a time marred by uncertainty, political turmoil, and public division over health measures like masking and social distancing. Despite facing opposition and threats, Dunn's approach remained steadfastly apolitical, with an unwavering focus on information dissemination.

Collaboration and Compassion: Hallmarks of Dunn's Tenure

Advertisment

Her leadership of the county health team was marked by collaboration, compassion, and open-mindedness. Dunn was instrumental in the implementation of initiatives such as contact tracing and the response to the 2022 monkeypox outbreak. Her tenure was recognized for its data-driven approach and for fostering community outreach.

Dunn's New Role at the CDC

In her new role as division director, Investigation and Response, Office of Public Health Data and Technology at the CDC, Dunn will work to ensure state and local health departments are equipped to tackle public health threats. Her affiliation with the CDC is not new. She has previously served as an epidemic intelligence service officer and has been involved in responding to both international and local outbreaks. Dunn's move to the CDC marks a significant transition in her career and her continued contribution to public health at the national level.