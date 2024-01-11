en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Utah’s COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Utah’s COVID-19 Stalwart Dr. Angela Dunn to Join CDC

Dr. Angela Dunn, a name synonymous with Utah’s public health response during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to embark on a new journey. She will be leaving her current role as director of the Salt Lake County Health Department to join the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dunn’s tenure, which began in June 2021, will conclude on February 16, 2024.

A Steadfast Leader Amid Pandemic Uncertainty

Dunn rose to prominence during the early days of the pandemic as Utah’s state epidemiologist. She was known for her clear and informative communication at a time marred by uncertainty, political turmoil, and public division over health measures like masking and social distancing. Despite facing opposition and threats, Dunn’s approach remained steadfastly apolitical, with an unwavering focus on information dissemination.

Collaboration and Compassion: Hallmarks of Dunn’s Tenure

Her leadership of the county health team was marked by collaboration, compassion, and open-mindedness. Dunn was instrumental in the implementation of initiatives such as contact tracing and the response to the 2022 monkeypox outbreak. Her tenure was recognized for its data-driven approach and for fostering community outreach.

Dunn’s New Role at the CDC

In her new role as division director, Investigation and Response, Office of Public Health Data and Technology at the CDC, Dunn will work to ensure state and local health departments are equipped to tackle public health threats. Her affiliation with the CDC is not new. She has previously served as an epidemic intelligence service officer and has been involved in responding to both international and local outbreaks. Dunn’s move to the CDC marks a significant transition in her career and her continued contribution to public health at the national level.

0
Health United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 mins ago
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Camryn Zornes, a former student of Ohio University Southern, stands as a beacon of hope and change in Lawrence County as a community health advocate. Leveraging her academic background in Environmental Engineering Technology and Health Services Administration, Zornes initiated her foray into public health via an internship demanded by her program. From Intern to Health
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
16 mins ago
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
20 mins ago
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
9 mins ago
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
12 mins ago
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
16 mins ago
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
Latest Headlines
World News
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
4 mins
Tri-City ValleyCats Unveil Exciting 2024 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote's Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games
5 mins
NFL Wild Card Playoff Picks: Greg Cote's Predictions and Analysis for Upcoming Games
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
5 mins
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
7 mins
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
9 mins
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
9 mins
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
9 mins
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
12 mins
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
12 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app