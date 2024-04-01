Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik to Undergo Kidney Transplant Amid Battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease

Utah Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik is facing a critical health challenge, having been diagnosed with a severe case of polycystic kidney disease that has left him with only 14% kidney functionality. Prompted by concerns from his wife over his deteriorating physical appearance, Zanik underwent his first physical examination in eight years, leading to the discovery of his condition. In a remarkable turn of events, Zanik has found a kidney donor in his wife's best friend's husband, with the transplant procedure scheduled for Tuesday.

Discovery and Diagnosis

After nearly a decade of neglecting routine medical check-ups, Zanik's condition came to light following a comprehensive physical exam conducted by the Utah Jazz's physician, Dr. David Petron, in September 2023. The diagnosis of polycystic kidney disease, an inherited disorder characterized by the growth of cysts in the kidneys, explains the significant loss in kidney function Zanik has experienced. This revelation has been a wake-up call for Zanik, who has traditionally seen himself as the problem-solver in both his professional and personal life.

Family and Future

The implications of Zanik's diagnosis extend beyond his own health, with his children also diagnosed with advanced stages of the same disease, facing the prospect of needing kidney transplants before they reach the age of 30. This shared struggle has brought the family closer, reinforcing their commitment to support each other through the challenges ahead. Zanik's upcoming transplant, facilitated by the National Kidney Registry's living donor program, is not just a personal battle but also a beacon of hope for his family.

Impact and Outlook

Zanik's diagnosis and the subsequent rallying of support from his family and community underscore the importance of regular health screenings and the potential for recovery even from severe health issues. As Zanik prepares for his surgery at the University of Utah's hospital, the sports world watches closely, reminded of the vulnerabilities that even its most stoic figures face. His story is a testament to the power of resilience, community support, and the critical role of medical intervention in confronting life-threatening conditions.