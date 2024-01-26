USC Stem Cell Research Uncovers Link Between Gene Activity and Immune Cell Production

From the laboratories of the USC Stem Cell program emerges a groundbreaking study that shines a light on the intricate dance of gene activity in the production of immune cells. Published in Science Advances and anchored by the National Institutes of Health, the research unveils the possibility of enhancing immune cell production in aging or ill individuals by manipulating specific gene activities.

Unraveling the Role of Gene Expression in Immune Cell Production

Under the expert guidance of Dr. Rong Lu, an associate professor at USC, the research team pursued an innovative approach to comprehend the relationship between gene expression and the production of immune cells by hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs). Assisting Lu were Dr. Du Jiang and colleagues from the Keck School of Medicine of USC, who devised a pioneering method to label individual stem cells with genetic 'barcodes'. This ingenious technique allowed them to trace the lineage of each stem cell and correlate it with gene activity.

Genes Linked to Immune Cell Production

The research bore fruit, revealing nearly 40 genes linked to immune cell production. Among these were genes associated with diseases like myelodysplastic syndrome. The team was also able to identify distinct patterns of gene association with the production of lymphoid and myeloid cells. Certain genes demonstrated a 'constant association' with lymphocyte production, while others displayed a 'discrete association' or were related to immune cell production at specific, 'unimodal or multimodal', levels.

Implications and Future Directions

The implications of this study are profound. The results promise to optimize bone marrow transplantation by selecting donor cells with gene activity that promotes high and balanced immune cell production. Additionally, the findings hold potential for improved treatments for various immune-related diseases. The study, a collaborative effort of additional authors from Lu Lab, received support from a host of esteemed organizations including the NIH, the National Cancer Institute, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the Hearst Foundations.