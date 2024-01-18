en English
Health

USC Health Officer Urges Vigilance Amid Rising Influenza Rates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
USC Health Officer Urges Vigilance Amid Rising Influenza Rates

As the new semester unfolds, students at the University of Southern California are being urged to stay vigilant against respiratory illnesses. In a recent briefing, Chief Campus Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman expressed her concerns over the high influenza rates in Los Angeles County and among the student population. Data from the California Department of Public Health shows that 6.9% of California Sentinel Providers’ patients are displaying influenza-like symptoms, a figure that considerably exceeds the 4.1% baseline. With California currently classified as “Very High” risk for influenza-like illness by the CDC, the need for caution cannot be overstated.

Peak of Respiratory Virus Season

Dr. Van Orman highlighted that we are currently in the peak of the respiratory virus season. She strongly encouraged students to get vaccinated against influenza, emphasizing that it’s never too late to protect oneself. During the 2021-2022 academic year, the university had made the influenza vaccine mandatory for in-person attendance, which resulted in fewer cases on campus. However, this requirement was not extended into the following year, even though the recommendation for vaccination remains strong.

A Decline in Vaccination Rates

Despite the proven effectiveness of vaccines, a worrying trend has emerged. Dr. Van Orman noted a significant decrease in influenza vaccination rates among students. As of the 2023-2024 school year, only 22.58% of undergraduates and 33.42% of graduate students have been vaccinated. This decline in numbers is a matter of concern, especially considering the rising influenza rates in the region.

Significance of Vaccination

The majority of reported influenza cases are of type A, but a surge in type B is expected later in spring. Vaccination not only offers protection against these strains but also helps in controlling the spread of the virus. As the influenza season reaches its peak, students are urged to get vaccinated and contribute to the overall health of the campus.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

