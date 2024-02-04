USAid Reinforces Partnership with Philippines' DoH to Enhance Health System

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAid), has reaffirmed its commitment to bolster the health care system of the Philippines. The announcement came during USAid Assistant Administrator for Global Health, Dr. Atul Gawande's visit to the Philippines, where he engaged in critical discussions with the Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and other key partners.

Strengthening Primary Health Care

The central agenda of these discussions was to enhance primary health care in alignment with the Philippines' Universal Health Care goals. USAid's 'Primary Impact' initiative, which targets seven countries including the Philippines, aims to improve primary health care delivery. Since 2018, USAid has invested over P14.6 billion in various health programs in the Philippines, addressing pressing health challenges such as tuberculosis (TB), HIV, family planning, and mental health.

Impactful Initiatives

The initiatives undertaken by USAid have led to significant progress in the nation's health care system. Over 750,000 TB cases have been identified and treated, leading to a substantial increase in the TB case notification rate. The US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) program has played a crucial role in HIV prevention and treatment efforts in the Philippines, revolutionizing the nation's response to HIV.

Supporting the DoH in its Endeavors

USAid has supported the DoH in establishing community-based drug rehabilitation services and enhancing their supply chain through digital tracking. In addition to this, USAid provided technical advisory support for the development of the 'Philippine Multi-Disease Elimination Plan'. Dr. Gawande, during his visit, participated in the launch of this plan on World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day, emphasizing the importance of strong primary healthcare systems. He also addressed the critical issue of lead poisoning and visited health facilities to engage with partner donors, local government officials, and communities.