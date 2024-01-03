en English
Health

USAARL’s Senior MEDEVAC Pilots Mentor Next Generation of Aeromedical Evacuation Officers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
USAARL’s Senior MEDEVAC Pilots Mentor Next Generation of Aeromedical Evacuation Officers

Three seasoned medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) pilots at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Aeromedical Research Laboratory (USAARL) are stepping up to shape the careers of the next generation of aeromedical evacuation officers, known as 67 Juliets or 67Js. Lt. Col. Jason Yellman, USAARL’s deputy commander, alongside Capt. Danielle McDermott and Capt. Zachary Herbert-Burns, both research pilots, have taken on the mantle of mentorship to bridge the gap for these junior officers.

Shaping the Future of 67Js

Yellman, with over two decades of service as a MEDEVAC officer, has vivid memories of seeking mentorship early in his career. Today, he channels that experience into his commitment to guide the upcoming generation of 67Js. The 67J officers are trained to perform a variety of roles, from tactical to strategic air medical evacuation, instruction, aviation maintenance management, and research and development. Their training comprises the Medical Service Corps basic officer leader course and flight school at Fort Novosel, with career development opportunities provided by organizations like MECCD, the Department of Aviation Medicine, and the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence.

Personal Experiences Fueling Passion

Capt. McDermott’s fervor for the medevac mission was inspired by her personal experience of receiving life-saving care in a medevac helicopter. She emphasizes the uniqueness of the 67J field and the vital importance of accurate information about it. Capt. Herbert-Burns shares his journey from being an ROTC cadet with a passion for emergency medicine and flying to becoming a medevac officer, hoping his story will inspire future 67Js.

Peer-to-Peer Engagement and Mentorship

The mentoring initiatives at USAARL, including peer-to-peer engagement, are designed to provide young officers with a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities within the medevac career field. On top of that, these initiatives also shed light on the research spaces they can explore. The efforts of Yellman, McDermott, and Herbert-Burns are a testament to the power of mentorship in shaping the future of the U.S. Army’s aeromedical evacuation operations.

Health Military United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

