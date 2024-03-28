US Tuberculosis Cases Surge in 2023, Highest in Decade: CDC Reports

US tuberculosis rates experienced a significant increase in 2023, marking the third consecutive year of escalation after nearly three decades of consistent decline. According to the latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 9,615 TB cases reported in 2023, a 16% rise from 2022. This upsurge in cases, the highest since 2012, has raised concerns among health experts and authorities.

Rising Trend Across States

Forty states, along with the District of Columbia, reported increases in both TB case counts and rates. The national case count rose among all age groups, affecting both U.S.-born and non-U.S.–born individuals. California led with the highest number of cases, totaling 2,113, while Alaska reported the highest incidence rate at 10.6 cases per 100,000 people. Despite this upward trend, the study highlighted that the U.S. still maintains one of the lowest TB rates globally, with approximately 85% of TB cases attributed to the reactivation of latent TB infections rather than recent transmissions.

Diverse Demographics Affected

In 2023, a significant majority (76%) of tuberculosis cases occurred among non-U.S. born individuals, witnessing an 18% increase within this demographic. Among the U.S.-born TB patients whose racial or ethnic origins were known, a third were Black; 27% were Hispanic; 26% were white; followed by smaller percentages among Asians, American Indians or Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians or other Pacific Islanders. The CDC's report underscores the diverse impact of TB across different communities within the United States.

Global Factors and Local Implications

The surge in U.S. TB cases is partly attributed to global TB case increases, heightened migration, and post-pandemic international travel. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) reported that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment efforts worldwide, contributing to the recent rise in cases. Despite a vaccine being available, its use in the U.S. is limited due to the relatively low risk of infection, emphasizing the need for targeted public health strategies to address the resurgence of TB.

This resurgence of tuberculosis cases in the U.S. highlights the ongoing challenges in combating infectious diseases, particularly in the face of global disruptions and changing demographics. It calls for renewed efforts in TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, especially among high-risk populations, to reverse this upward trend and protect public health.