US Sees Significant Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Amid Holiday Season

As families across the United States gathered for the holiday season, the nation experienced a significant surge in respiratory illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a 16% increase in influenza cases, along with a substantial rise in other respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). A particularly worrying snapshot shows 13 states and New York City grappling with ‘very high’ levels of respiratory illness, while another 18 states plus Washington, D.C. are at ‘high’ levels.

States at Highest Tier of Spread

Seven states have reached the CDC’s highest tier of spread, level 13: Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Just three weeks prior, not a single state was in this category. These figures are based on the number of people reporting flu symptoms to healthcare facilities, which might include other respiratory illnesses or underreport cases where individuals do not seek medical treatment.

The Tridemic: COVID, RSV, and Influenza

The three major viral illnesses – COVID, RSV, and influenza – share many symptoms, complicating diagnoses without testing. The flu has been particularly dangerous this season, with an estimated 4,500 deaths, including 20 children. The situation has been particularly grim in California, where hospitals are witnessing a ‘tridemic’ of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV circulating at high rates. The state has reported 81 influenza deaths as of mid-December, and the number of children requiring hospitalization is currently outpacing their capacity to accommodate incoming patients.

Precautions and Vaccinations

COVID-19 and flu vaccines have been urged as essential protections against these illnesses. CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen recommended that people also take additional precautions, such as avoiding contact with those who are sick, frequent hand washing, improving ventilation, and wearing a mask. Health authorities across the country are echoing these recommendations, with an emphasis on vaccination as the best protection against rising hospitalization rates.

