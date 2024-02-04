US Sees 70-Year High in Syphilis Cases Amid Penicillin Shortage

As the United States grapples with a public health crisis, rising syphilis cases have reached a 70-year high. The Wausau Pilot Review recently shed light on this issue, particularly focusing on the situation in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a significant increase in patients with syphilis, mirroring a nationwide trend that has seen the infection rate peak at levels not witnessed in decades.

An Unsettling Nationwide Surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that there were 207,255 syphilis cases reported in 2022, marking an 80% increase over the past five years. Tennessee experienced an even more drastic rise, with an 86% increase in syphilis infection rates from 2017 to 2021. This upsurge in syphilis cases has been compounded by a shortage of a specific penicillin injection, the primary treatment for the disease.

Penicillin Shortage and Its Implications

The shortfall of penicillin has forced public health agencies to recommend a rationing of the drug, with pregnant patients being given priority. This is due to the fact that penicillin is the only treatment considered safe for this demographic. The scarcity of the injection has prompted health departments, like the Metro Public Health Department in Nashville, to administer an oral antibiotic, doxycycline, to non-pregnant adults. This measure, however, is not without its drawbacks, as doxycycline carries a risk of causing bone and teeth deformities in infants.

The Rise of Congenital Syphilis Cases

Congenital syphilis cases, where the infection is passed from mother to fetus, have also seen a sharp increase. In 2022 alone, 3,755 cases were reported to the CDC, a startling tenfold increase from a decade ago. This has led to the tragic outcomes of stillbirths and infant deaths. The standard practice of testing for syphilis only at the beginning of pregnancy often misses later infections, hence, there is a growing call for more frequent testing.

The penicillin shortage is attributed to increased demand and manufacturing challenges, especially since Pfizer, a key producer, has been unable to keep pace with the rising demand. At the same time, this health crisis has been spurred by factors such as increased illicit drug use, fear of seeking healthcare post-COVID-19, and cuts in funding for education and screening programs. The Wausau Pilot Review's report underscores the urgency in addressing this public health crisis, emphasizing the importance of testing and treatment, especially for pregnant women to avert the risk of congenital syphilis.