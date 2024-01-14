en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

US Pharmacy Closures Spark Protests Amid Rising Concerns of ‘Pharmacy Deserts’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
US Pharmacy Closures Spark Protests Amid Rising Concerns of ‘Pharmacy Deserts’

Over 1,000 pharmacy locations have shuttered across the United States, triggering protests in Boston and raising concerns about access to pharmacies in low-income, predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. A 2022 study highlighted that up to half of the population in predominantly Black neighborhoods in Chicago reside in areas now known as ‘pharmacy deserts.’

Community Protests Delay Pharmacy Closure

In Boston, residents of Roxbury, a majority non-white neighborhood, took to the streets in protest against the planned closing of a local Walgreens store. Their collective voice was loud enough to delay the store’s closure. This incident echoes similar closures in other majority non-white neighborhoods in the city, reinforcing the growing issue of racial and economic disparities in healthcare access.

Major Pharmacy Chains Announce Store Closures

Major pharmacy chains like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid have all announced store closures, citing underperformance, local market dynamics, and shifts in consumer behavior. In some instances, theft has been inaccurately used as a justification for closures. However, research suggests that pharmacies in Black and Latino communities often see lower profits due to a higher proportion of Medicaid prescriptions, which offer lower reimbursement rates than private insurers.

Addressing Pharmacy Deserts

Rite Aid has introduced smaller-format stores in rural Virginia to address the issue of pharmacy deserts. However, the absence of a pharmacy in a community is more than an inconvenience. Lack of access to pharmacies is linked to medication non-adherence, which can lead to increased medical problems and added healthcare costs. The estimated cost to the U.S. is a staggering $100 billion to $290 billion annually.

0
Health Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
44 mins ago
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Delving into the enigmatic realm of the human microbiome, a recent study by American neurologists and pediatricians has cracked open a fascinating dialogue on the potential ties between gut bacteria and cognitive abilities in children. The focus of the research was a cohort of 381 children, ranging from 40 days to 10 years old, making
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
48 mins ago
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
49 mins ago
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
45 mins ago
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
46 mins ago
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Changing Tides in Contraception: An Exploration of New Male Contraceptive Options
47 mins ago
Changing Tides in Contraception: An Exploration of New Male Contraceptive Options
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
44 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
44 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
44 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
45 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
45 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
45 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
45 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
46 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
46 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app