US Pharmacy Closures Spark Protests Amid Rising Concerns of ‘Pharmacy Deserts’

Over 1,000 pharmacy locations have shuttered across the United States, triggering protests in Boston and raising concerns about access to pharmacies in low-income, predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. A 2022 study highlighted that up to half of the population in predominantly Black neighborhoods in Chicago reside in areas now known as ‘pharmacy deserts.’

Community Protests Delay Pharmacy Closure

In Boston, residents of Roxbury, a majority non-white neighborhood, took to the streets in protest against the planned closing of a local Walgreens store. Their collective voice was loud enough to delay the store’s closure. This incident echoes similar closures in other majority non-white neighborhoods in the city, reinforcing the growing issue of racial and economic disparities in healthcare access.

Major Pharmacy Chains Announce Store Closures

Major pharmacy chains like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid have all announced store closures, citing underperformance, local market dynamics, and shifts in consumer behavior. In some instances, theft has been inaccurately used as a justification for closures. However, research suggests that pharmacies in Black and Latino communities often see lower profits due to a higher proportion of Medicaid prescriptions, which offer lower reimbursement rates than private insurers.

Addressing Pharmacy Deserts

Rite Aid has introduced smaller-format stores in rural Virginia to address the issue of pharmacy deserts. However, the absence of a pharmacy in a community is more than an inconvenience. Lack of access to pharmacies is linked to medication non-adherence, which can lead to increased medical problems and added healthcare costs. The estimated cost to the U.S. is a staggering $100 billion to $290 billion annually.