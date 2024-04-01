US Allergy Seasons Lengthen, Intensify: Climate Change to Blame

Recent studies and data analyses reveal a significant extension and intensification of allergy seasons across numerous US cities, attributing the shifts primarily to ongoing climate change. This development is marked by earlier onset and prolonged durations, significantly impacting those with seasonal allergies. With Climate Central's comprehensive review highlighting an average increase of 19 days in allergy seasons since 1970, the phenomenon poses increasing challenges for public health.

Understanding the Shift

As global temperatures rise, the traditional patterns of pollen production have been disrupted. Increased carbon dioxide levels not only spur the growth of pollen-producing plants like ragweed but also enhance the potency of the pollen itself. This dual effect exacerbates the severity of allergy seasons, making symptoms more pronounced for sufferers. Cities such as McAllen, Texas, and Reno, Nevada, top the list of areas experiencing the most significant extensions in allergy seasons, reflecting broader environmental changes.

Regional Variations and Implications

While a majority of cities witness elongated allergy seasons, a select few, including Ottumwa, Iowa, report a