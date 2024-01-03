URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester

On a quiet corner in Rochester, New York, a joint initiative between the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) took center stage at Eastview Mall. This collaboration aimed to advance public access to CPR training, a critical tool in the fight against cardiac arrest. The event was held in a bid to provide hands-on learning experiences and to raise awareness about the risks associated with cardiac arrest.

CPR Training Station: A Beacon of Hope

During the event, experts showcased a CPR training station situated near the mall’s entrance 3 – one of only three such facilities across the United States. The station is a testament to community engagement, offering free CPR practice sessions to members of the public. The mobile, hands-only CPR training station provides brief training followed by a practice session and a 30-second test.

An Initiative Inspired by Real-Life Tragedy

The timing of the event held added significance. It coincided with the one-year anniversary of an incident where Damar Hamlin, a professional football player, suffered a collapse due to cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin’s shocking ordeal highlighted the importance of immediate access to CPR and has since ignited a nationwide dialogue about the necessity of widespread CPR training.

Impacting Lives One Beat at a Time

Since its introduction last summer, more than 4,000 people have made use of the training kiosk. The goal of this initiative is to increase the number of people who can respond to cardiac arrest by calling 911, delivering high-quality CPR, and using an AED as soon as it is available. By doing so, the URMC and AHA aim to save more lives, one heartbeat at a time.