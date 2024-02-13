Urgent Warning: Critical A&E Pressure at Bronglais and Withybush Hospitals

Urgent Warning: Critical Pressure at Bronglais and Withybush Hospitals

Advertisment

In an urgent appeal, Hywel Dda University Health Board has advised the public to only visit the A&E departments at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth and Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest for urgent care. The warning comes as the hospitals face critical pressures from a high number of patients with complex needs.

Significant Pressure on A&E Departments

With significant pressure mounting on the A&E departments at Bronglais and Withybush Hospitals, the Hywel Dda University Health Board has urged the public to only visit for urgent care. The current situation is a result of an influx of patients with complex needs, causing long waits and overstretched resources.

Advertisment

Health Board spokesperson: "We are experiencing significant pressure at our A&E departments and need the public's support to ensure we can continue providing the best care possible. We ask that you only visit A&E for life-threatening illnesses or serious injuries."

Alternative Services for Non-Urgent Care

For non-urgent illnesses, the Health Board advises patients to use the NHS Wales online symptom checker or call NHS 111 Wales for guidance. These services can provide medical advice and direct patients to appropriate care. Minor Injury Units are also available for less serious injuries.

Advertisment

Supporting the NHS and Social Care Services

Hywel Dda University Health Board serves over 384,000 people in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and bordering counties. They provide a wide range of healthcare services in partnership with local authorities and other sectors. The current situation highlights the importance of supporting the NHS and social care services.

As the Health Board navigates this challenging period, they call on the public to help alleviate the pressure on A&E departments and use alternative services for non-urgent care.

In summary, the Hywel Dda University Health Board advises the public to only visit the A&E departments at Bronglais and Withybush Hospitals for urgent care. Patients with non-urgent illnesses are asked to use NHS Wales' online symptom checker and call NHS 111 Wales if directed. Only those with life-threatening illnesses or serious injuries should attend A&E, while minor injuries can be treated at a minor injury unit. By following this guidance, we can all support the NHS and social care services during this critical time.