Health

Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County

A sense of urgency permeates the air as Clayton County police in Forest Park, Georgia, set out on a mission to locate a missing man, Lewis Copeland. Known to be diagnosed with schizophrenia, Copeland is currently off his medication, adding a layer of concern to the situation.

Details of Disappearance

Reported missing after he was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday on the 6400 block of Boca Raton Court in Forest Park, the police have since launched an active search to find Copeland. A description provided by the police notes that he was last seen wearing a black jacket, cream pants, and red slide-on shoes.

Call to Action

The Clayton County police have issued a call to action, urging anyone who sees Copeland to get in touch immediately. As Copeland’s mental health condition necessitates medication, the search has taken on an increased sense of urgency. The police department can be contacted either by calling 911 or the provided phone number, 770-477-3550.

Ongoing Search

The search for Copeland continues, with the police and community members joining forces to locate him. The situation serves as a potent reminder of the need for a supportive network for individuals living with mental health conditions, and the importance of timely intervention in such scenarios.

Health United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

