Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire

Urgency fills the air as Gloucestershire Police rally to locate a 17-year-old new mother and her newborn baby. Identified as Alice, the teenage mother reached out to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the early hours of Saturday, expressing her intent to leave the newborn at a police station or hospital.

Concerns for the Mother and Newborn

Alice, having given birth at home in Gloucester, declined offers from the hospital staff to seek medical checks. She assured them that her mother, a health professional, would be returning home by 6 am. This situation has sparked significant concerns for the wellbeing of both Alice and her newborn, with Gloucestershire Police issuing an appeal to the public for their assistance.

Search Operations Underway

Search operations are in full swing, encompassing all police stations, hospital sites, fire stations, and designated safe havens. The police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings to the emergency services. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the potential healthcare needs of a new mother and her infant, particularly as Alice has declined to attend the hospital.

Public Assistance Needed

With the situation growing more critical by the hour, the police are calling on anyone with information to step forward immediately. The public is urged to contact the Gloucestershire Police by calling 999 and quoting incident 16 of January 13. The wellbeing of Alice and her newborn baby depends on the collective effort of the community, and every bit of information could be crucial in ensuring their safety.